Sunday's Scores

MLB

World Series

Houston 9 Atlanta 5

(Atlanta leads series 3-2)

---

NHL

Carolina 2 Arizona 1

Los Angeles 3 Buffalo 2

Anaheim 4 Montreal 2

Columbus 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 3 Seattle 1

---

AHL

Springfield 5 Charlotte 3

Hartford 5 Bridgeport 1

Iowa 4 Manitoba 1

Chicago 6 Grand Rapids 3

Hershey 4 Cleveland 3

San Jose at Stockton - ppd

---

NFL

Buffalo 26 Miami 11

Carolina 19 Atlanta 13

L.A. Rams 38 Houston 22

N.Y. Jets 34 Cincinnati 31

Philadelphia 44 Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 15 Cleveland 10

San Francisco 33 Chicago 22

Tennessee 34 Indianapolis 31 (OT)

New England 27 L.A. Chargers 24

Seattle 31 Jacksonville 7

Denver 17 Washington 10

New Orleans 36 Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 20 Minnesota 16

---

NBA

Dallas 105 Sacramento 99

Charlotte 125 Portland 113

Utah 107 Milwaukee 95

Brooklyn 117 Detroit 91

L.A. Lakers 95 Houston 85

---

MLS

Minnesota 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Colorado 1 Houston 0

Nashville 1 Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 2 Cincinnati 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.