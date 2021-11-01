Sunday's Scores
MLB
World Series
Houston 9 Atlanta 5
(Atlanta leads series 3-2)
---
NHL
Carolina 2 Arizona 1
Los Angeles 3 Buffalo 2
Anaheim 4 Montreal 2
Columbus 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 3 Seattle 1
---
AHL
Springfield 5 Charlotte 3
Hartford 5 Bridgeport 1
Iowa 4 Manitoba 1
Chicago 6 Grand Rapids 3
Hershey 4 Cleveland 3
San Jose at Stockton - ppd
---
NFL
Buffalo 26 Miami 11
Carolina 19 Atlanta 13
L.A. Rams 38 Houston 22
N.Y. Jets 34 Cincinnati 31
Philadelphia 44 Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 15 Cleveland 10
San Francisco 33 Chicago 22
Tennessee 34 Indianapolis 31 (OT)
New England 27 L.A. Chargers 24
Seattle 31 Jacksonville 7
Denver 17 Washington 10
New Orleans 36 Tampa Bay 27
Dallas 20 Minnesota 16
---
NBA
Dallas 105 Sacramento 99
Charlotte 125 Portland 113
Utah 107 Milwaukee 95
Brooklyn 117 Detroit 91
L.A. Lakers 95 Houston 85
---
MLS
Minnesota 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Colorado 1 Houston 0
Nashville 1 Orlando City 1
Philadelphia 2 Cincinnati 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2021.
