Sunday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Texas 4 Toronto 1
Boston 1 Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 Tampa Bay 4
Houston 12 L.A. Angels 4
Kansas City 4 Detroit 0
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 1
Oakland 10 Chicago White Sox 3
National League
Philadelphia 7 Washington 5
St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 9 Miami 3
Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 6
Arizona 12 Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 11 San Diego 2
San Francisco 4 Chicago Cubs 2
Interleague
Seattle 8 Atlanta 7
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Week 1 | Regular season
New Orleans 27 Atlanta 26
Cleveland 26 Carolina 24
Chicago 19 San Francisco 10
Pittsburgh 23 Cincinnati 20 (OT)
Philadelphia 38 Detroit 35
Indianapolis 20 Houston 20 (OT)
Miami 20 New England 7
Baltimore 24 N.Y. Jets 9
Washington 28 Jacksonville 22
N.Y. Giants 21 Tennessee 20
Kansas City 44 Arizona 21
L.A. Chargers 24 Las Vegas 19
Minnesota 23 Green Bay 7
Tampa Bay 19 Dallas 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2022
