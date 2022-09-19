Sunday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Baltimore 5 Toronto 4
L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 1
Tampa 5 Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 11 Detroit 5
Boston 13 Kansas City 3
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 0
Houston 11 Oakland 2
National League
Miami 3 Washington 1
Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 7 Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 0
Colorado 4 Chicago Cubs 3
San Diego 6 Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 3 (10 innings)
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 12 Milwaukee 8
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
N.Y. Giants 19 Carolina 16
Jacksonville 24 Indianapolis 0
Miami 42 Baltimore 38
New England 17 Pittsburgh 14
N.Y. Jets 31 Cleveland 30
Tampa Bay 20 New Orleans 10
Detroit 36 Washington 27
L.A. Rams 31 Atlanta 27
San Francisco 27 Seattle 7
Arizona 29 Las Vegas 23 (OT)
Dallas 20 Cincinnati 17
Denver 16 Houston 9
Green Bay 27 Chicago 10
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Portland 1 Columbus 1
Miami 3 D.C. United 2
Los Angeles FC 3 Houston 1
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.