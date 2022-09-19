Sunday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Baltimore 5 Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 1

Tampa 5 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 11 Detroit 5

Boston 13 Kansas City 3

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 0

Houston 11 Oakland 2

National League

Miami 3 Washington 1

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 7 Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 0

Colorado 4 Chicago Cubs 3

San Diego 6 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 3 (10 innings)

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 12 Milwaukee 8

---

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

N.Y. Giants 19 Carolina 16

Jacksonville 24 Indianapolis 0

Miami 42 Baltimore 38

New England 17 Pittsburgh 14

N.Y. Jets 31 Cleveland 30

Tampa Bay 20 New Orleans 10

Detroit 36 Washington 27

L.A. Rams 31 Atlanta 27

San Francisco 27 Seattle 7

Arizona 29 Las Vegas 23 (OT)

Dallas 20 Cincinnati 17

Denver 16 Houston 9

Green Bay 27 Chicago 10

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Portland 1 Columbus 1

Miami 3 D.C. United 2

Los Angeles FC 3 Houston 1

---

