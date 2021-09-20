Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8 Baltimore 6

Toronto 5 Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11 N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7 Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 7 Texas 2

Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 2 (10 innings)

National League

Washington 3 Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 5

Miami 6 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)

St. Louis 8 San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 3 San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 3 Philadelphia 2

Interleague

Houston 7 Arizona 6

---

MLS

CF Montréal 2 Chicago 0

Philadelphia 3 Orlando City 1

Portland 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Vancouver 1 Colorado 1

---

NFL

Buffalo 35 Miami 0

Carolina 26 New Orleans 7

Chicago 20 Cincinnati 17

Cleveland 31 Houston 21

Denver 23 Jacksonville 13

L.A. Rams 27 Indianapolis 24

Las Vegas 26 Pittsburgh 17

New England 25 N.Y. Jets 6

San Francisco 17 Philadelphia 11

Arizona 34 Minnesota 33

Tampa Bay 48 Atlanta 25

Dallas 20 L.A. Chargers 17

Tennessee 33 Seattle 30 (OT)

Baltimore 36 Kansas City 35

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.