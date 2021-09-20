Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 0
Boston 8 Baltimore 6
Toronto 5 Minnesota 3
Cleveland 11 N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 7 Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 7 Texas 2
Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 2 (10 innings)
National League
Washington 3 Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 5
Miami 6 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)
St. Louis 8 San Diego 7
Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 3 San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 3 Philadelphia 2
Interleague
Houston 7 Arizona 6
---
MLS
CF Montréal 2 Chicago 0
Philadelphia 3 Orlando City 1
Portland 2 Los Angeles FC 1
Vancouver 1 Colorado 1
---
NFL
Buffalo 35 Miami 0
Carolina 26 New Orleans 7
Chicago 20 Cincinnati 17
Cleveland 31 Houston 21
Denver 23 Jacksonville 13
L.A. Rams 27 Indianapolis 24
Las Vegas 26 Pittsburgh 17
New England 25 N.Y. Jets 6
San Francisco 17 Philadelphia 11
Arizona 34 Minnesota 33
Tampa Bay 48 Atlanta 25
Dallas 20 L.A. Chargers 17
Tennessee 33 Seattle 30 (OT)
Baltimore 36 Kansas City 35
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2021.
