Sunday's Games
NHL Pre-Season
Florida 5 Nashville 4 (OT)
Boston 3 Washington 2 (SO)
Florida 3 Nashville 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 0
Ottawa 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Anaheim 6 San Jose 3
Edmonton 4 Calgary 0
Seattle 5 Vancouver 3
San Jose 4 Vegas 2
MLB
American League
Kansas City 2 Detroit 1
Texas 7 Baltimore 4
Chicago White Sox 5 Cleveland 2
Toronto 5 Minnesota 2
Seattle 5 L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 4 Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 3
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 9 Washington 2
Milwaukee 8 N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 4 Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 6 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 0
Atlanta 4 San Diego 3
Interleague
Tampa Bay 3 Miami 2
MLS
Nashville 0 Chicago 0
Seattle 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Austin FC 2 LA Galaxy 0
NFL
Arizona 31 Jacksonville 19
Atlanta 17 N.Y. Giants 14
Baltimore 19 Detroit 17
Buffalo 43 Washington 21
Cincinnati 24 Pittsburgh 10
Cleveland 26 Chicago 6
L.A. Chargers 30 Kansas City 24
New Orleans 28 New England 13
Tennessee 25 Indianapolis 16
Denver 26 N.Y. Jets 0
Las Vegas 31 Miami 28 (OT)
L.A. Rams 34 Tampa Bay 24
Minnesota 30 Seattle 17
Green Bay 30 San Francisco 28
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2021.
