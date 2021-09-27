Sunday's Games

NHL Pre-Season

Florida 5 Nashville 4 (OT)

Boston 3 Washington 2 (SO)

Florida 3 Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 0

Ottawa 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Anaheim 6 San Jose 3

Edmonton 4 Calgary 0

Seattle 5 Vancouver 3

San Jose 4 Vegas 2

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City 2 Detroit 1

Texas 7 Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 5 Cleveland 2

Toronto 5 Minnesota 2

Seattle 5 L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 4 Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 3

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9 Washington 2

Milwaukee 8 N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 4 Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 6 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 0

Atlanta 4 San Diego 3

Interleague

Tampa Bay 3 Miami 2

---

MLS

Nashville 0 Chicago 0

Seattle 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Austin FC 2 LA Galaxy 0

---

NFL

Arizona 31 Jacksonville 19

Atlanta 17 N.Y. Giants 14

Baltimore 19 Detroit 17

Buffalo 43 Washington 21

Cincinnati 24 Pittsburgh 10

Cleveland 26 Chicago 6

L.A. Chargers 30 Kansas City 24

New Orleans 28 New England 13

Tennessee 25 Indianapolis 16

Denver 26 N.Y. Jets 0

Las Vegas 31 Miami 28 (OT)

L.A. Rams 34 Tampa Bay 24

Minnesota 30 Seattle 17

Green Bay 30 San Francisco 28

---

