Sunday's Games

CFL

Winnipeg 23 Saskatchewan 8

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Oakland 0

Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 5

Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 8 N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 11 Boston 5

Texas 7 L.A. Angels 3

National League

N.Y. Mets 13 Washington 6

Philadelphia 4 Miami 3 (10 innings)

Atlanta 9 Colorado 2

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 11 Pittsburgh 8

San Francisco 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Detroit 4 Cincinnati 1

San Diego 4 Houston 3

Seattle 10 Arizona 4 (11 innings)

---

CONCACAF

Men's World Cup Qualifying

At Nashville, Tenn.

Canada 1 U.S. 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.