Sunday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 23 Saskatchewan 8
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 8 Oakland 0
Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 5
Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 8 N.Y. Yankees 7
Cleveland 11 Boston 5
Texas 7 L.A. Angels 3
National League
N.Y. Mets 13 Washington 6
Philadelphia 4 Miami 3 (10 innings)
Atlanta 9 Colorado 2
Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 5
Chicago Cubs 11 Pittsburgh 8
San Francisco 6 L.A. Dodgers 4
Interleague
Detroit 4 Cincinnati 1
San Diego 4 Houston 3
Seattle 10 Arizona 4 (11 innings)
---
CONCACAF
Men's World Cup Qualifying
At Nashville, Tenn.
Canada 1 U.S. 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.