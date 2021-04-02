Thursday's Games

NHL

Montreal 4 Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 8 Washington 4

Pittsburgh 4 Boston 1

Florida 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Dallas 4 Nashville 1

Carolina 4 Chicago 3

Minnesota 3 Vegas 2 (SO)

---

AHL

Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 2

---

NBA

Philadelphia 114 Cleveland 94

Detroit 120 Washington 91

Brooklyn 111 Charlotte 89

Miami 116 Golden State 109

Orlando 115 New Orleans 110 (OT)

Atlanta 134 San Antonio 129 (2OT)

Denver 101 L.A. Clippers 94

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 3 Cleveland 2

Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (10 innings)

Kansas City 14 Texas 10

L.A. Angels 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 8 Oakland 1

Baltimore at Boston -- postponed

National League

Pittsburgh 5 Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 2 (10 innings)

San Diego 8 Arizona 7

St. Louis 11 Cincinnati 6

Colorado 8 L.A. Dodgers 5

N.Y. Mets at Washington -- postponed

Interleague

Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5 (10 innings)

Tampa Bay 1 Miami 0

Seattle 8 San Francisco 7

---

