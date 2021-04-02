Thursday's Games
NHL
Montreal 4 Ottawa 1
N.Y. Rangers 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 8 Washington 4
Pittsburgh 4 Boston 1
Florida 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Dallas 4 Nashville 1
Carolina 4 Chicago 3
Minnesota 3 Vegas 2 (SO)
---
AHL
Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 2
---
NBA
Philadelphia 114 Cleveland 94
Detroit 120 Washington 91
Brooklyn 111 Charlotte 89
Miami 116 Golden State 109
Orlando 115 New Orleans 110 (OT)
Atlanta 134 San Antonio 129 (2OT)
Denver 101 L.A. Clippers 94
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 3 Cleveland 2
Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (10 innings)
Kansas City 14 Texas 10
L.A. Angels 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 8 Oakland 1
Baltimore at Boston -- postponed
National League
Pittsburgh 5 Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 2 (10 innings)
San Diego 8 Arizona 7
St. Louis 11 Cincinnati 6
Colorado 8 L.A. Dodgers 5
N.Y. Mets at Washington -- postponed
Interleague
Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5 (10 innings)
Tampa Bay 1 Miami 0
Seattle 8 San Francisco 7
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.