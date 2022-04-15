Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 3 (OT)
Detroit 3, Carolina 0
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Ottawa 3, Boston 2
St. Louis 6, Buffalo 2
Toronto 7, Washington 3
Edmonton 4, Nashville 0
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2 (OT)
Chicago 5, San Jose 4 (SO)
Colorado 3, New Jersey 1
Vegas 6, Calgary 1
Vancouver 7, Arizona 1
---
BASEBALL
American League
Oakland 6 Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 5 Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
National League
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4
Miami 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 12, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.
