Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 3 (OT)

Detroit 3, Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Ottawa 3, Boston 2

St. Louis 6, Buffalo 2

Toronto 7, Washington 3

Edmonton 4, Nashville 0

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2 (OT)

Chicago 5, San Jose 4 (SO)

Colorado 3, New Jersey 1

Vegas 6, Calgary 1

Vancouver 7, Arizona 1

---

BASEBALL

American League

Oakland 6 Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5 Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

National League

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 12, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.