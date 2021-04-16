Thursday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 5 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2 (OT)

Carolina 4 Nashville 1

Buffalo 5 Washington 2

Boston 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1 (SO)

Detroit 4 Chicago 1

Dallas 4 Columbus 1

---

AHL

Hartford 4 Bridgeport 2

Belleville 4 Stockton 2

San Diego 2 Ontario 1

Henderson 2 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Milwaukee 120 Atlanta 109

Golden State 119 Cleveland 101

Phoenix 122 Sacramento 114

Boston 121 L.A. Lakers 113

---

MLB

American League

Seattle 4 Baltimore 2 (7 innings 1st game)

Minnesota 4 Boston 3

Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 2 Baltimore 1 (7 innings 2nd game)

Texas 6 Tampa Bay 4 (10 innings)

Kansas City 7 Toronto 5

Oakland 8 Detroit 4

National League

Atlanta 7 Miami 6

San Diego 8 Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 11 Washington 6

L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 5

---

