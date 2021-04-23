Thursday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 5 New Jersey 1

Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 1

Boston 5 Buffalo 1

Toronto 5 Winnipeg 3

Washington 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (SO)

Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 4 Florida 2

Detroit 7 Dallas 3

Colorado 4 St. Louis 2

Ottawa 3 Vancouver 0

---

AHL

Hartford 3 Providence 1

Manitoba 5 Stockton 2

Bakersfield 4 Henderson 1

Colorado 4 Tucson 2

---

NBA

New Orleans 135 Orlando 100

Boston 99 Phoenix 86

Milwaukee 124 Philadelphia 117

San Antonio 106 Detroit 91

Chicago 108 Charlotte 91

Dallas 115 L.A. Lakers 110

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 6 Cleveland 3

Seattle 7 Boston 3 (10 innings)

Houston 8 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Arizona 14 Cincinnati 11 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 4 N.Y. Mets 3 (10 innings)

San Francisco 3 Miami 0

San Diego 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.