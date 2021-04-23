Thursday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 5 New Jersey 1
Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 1
Boston 5 Buffalo 1
Toronto 5 Winnipeg 3
Washington 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (SO)
Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina 4 Florida 2
Detroit 7 Dallas 3
Colorado 4 St. Louis 2
Ottawa 3 Vancouver 0
---
AHL
Hartford 3 Providence 1
Manitoba 5 Stockton 2
Bakersfield 4 Henderson 1
Colorado 4 Tucson 2
---
NBA
New Orleans 135 Orlando 100
Boston 99 Phoenix 86
Milwaukee 124 Philadelphia 117
San Antonio 106 Detroit 91
Chicago 108 Charlotte 91
Dallas 115 L.A. Lakers 110
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 6 Cleveland 3
Seattle 7 Boston 3 (10 innings)
Houston 8 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Arizona 14 Cincinnati 11 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 4 N.Y. Mets 3 (10 innings)
San Francisco 3 Miami 0
San Diego 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.
