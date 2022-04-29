Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Boston 5, Buffalo 0
Florida 4, Ottawa 0
Carolina 6, New Jersey 3
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1
Minnesota 3, Calgary 2 (OT)
Nashville 5, Colorado 4 (SO)
Edmonton 5, San Jose 4 (OT)
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Laval 5, Toronto 4 (OT)
Manitoba 7, Abbotsford 1
Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3
Tucson 6, San Diego 2
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Philadelphia 132, Toronto 97
(Philadelphia wins series 4-2)
Phoenix 115, New Orleans 109
(Phoenix wins series 4-2)
Dallas 98, Utah 96
(Dallas wins series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 1 Boston 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 Baltimore 5
Minnesota 7 Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 2 Seattle 1
Houston 3 Texas 2
Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 4 Cleveland 1
National League
Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 7 Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 7 Colorado 1
Miami 3 Washington 2
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 8, Arizona 3
---
