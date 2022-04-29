Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Boston 5, Buffalo 0

Florida 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1

Minnesota 3, Calgary 2 (OT)

Nashville 5, Colorado 4 (SO)

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4 (OT)

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Laval 5, Toronto 4 (OT)

Manitoba 7, Abbotsford 1

Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3

Tucson 6, San Diego 2

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Philadelphia 132, Toronto 97

(Philadelphia wins series 4-2)

Phoenix 115, New Orleans 109

(Phoenix wins series 4-2)

Dallas 98, Utah 96

(Dallas wins series 4-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 1 Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 10 Baltimore 5

Minnesota 7 Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 2 Seattle 1

Houston 3 Texas 2

Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 4 Cleveland 1

National League

Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 7 Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7 Colorado 1

Miami 3 Washington 2

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 8, Arizona 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

