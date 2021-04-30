Thursday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 0

Carolina 3 Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 5 Philadelphia 3

Boston 5 Buffalo 2

Pittsburgh 5 Washington 4 (OT)

Toronto 4 Vancouver 1

Florida 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

St. Louis 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)

Calgary 3 Edmonton 1

---

AHL

Bridgeport 2 Providence 1

Manitoba 2 Stockton 1

Chicago 4 Grand Rapids 2

Texas 2 Cleveland 1

---

NBA

Brooklyn 130 Indiana 113

Dallas 115 Detroit 105

Houston 143 Milwaukee 136

Minnesota 126 Golden State 114

Denver 121 Toronto 111

New Orleans 109 Oklahoma City 95

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 3 Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 3 (10 innings)

Seattle 1 Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 1 (1st game)

Chicago White Sox 11 Detroit 0 (2nd game)

Texas 4 Boston 1

National League

St. Louis 4 Philadelphia 3 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 9 Atlanta 3

Arizona 5 Colorado 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29. 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.