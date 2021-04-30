Thursday's Games
NHL
Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 0
Carolina 3 Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 0
New Jersey 5 Philadelphia 3
Boston 5 Buffalo 2
Pittsburgh 5 Washington 4 (OT)
Toronto 4 Vancouver 1
Florida 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
St. Louis 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
Calgary 3 Edmonton 1
---
AHL
Bridgeport 2 Providence 1
Manitoba 2 Stockton 1
Chicago 4 Grand Rapids 2
Texas 2 Cleveland 1
---
NBA
Brooklyn 130 Indiana 113
Dallas 115 Detroit 105
Houston 143 Milwaukee 136
Minnesota 126 Golden State 114
Denver 121 Toronto 111
New Orleans 109 Oklahoma City 95
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 3 Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 3 (10 innings)
Seattle 1 Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 1 (1st game)
Chicago White Sox 11 Detroit 0 (2nd game)
Texas 4 Boston 1
National League
St. Louis 4 Philadelphia 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 9 Atlanta 3
Arizona 5 Colorado 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29. 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.