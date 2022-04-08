Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Montreal 7, New Jersey 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0

Carolina 5, Buffalo 3

Seattle 2, Chicago 0

Toronto 4, Dallas 3

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Calgary 4, San Jose 2

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Charlotte 4, Hartford 1

---

NBA

Charlotte 128, Orlando 101

Milwaukee 127, Boston 121

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114

New Orleans 127, Portland 94

Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121

Denver 122, Memphis 109

Golden State 128, L.A. Lakers 112

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

National League

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

---

