Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Montreal 7, New Jersey 4
Nashville 3, Ottawa 2
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0
Carolina 5, Buffalo 3
Seattle 2, Chicago 0
Toronto 4, Dallas 3
Vancouver 5, Arizona 1
Calgary 4, San Jose 2
Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Charlotte 4, Hartford 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 128, Orlando 101
Milwaukee 127, Boston 121
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114
New Orleans 127, Portland 94
Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121
Denver 122, Memphis 109
Golden State 128, L.A. Lakers 112
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
National League
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3
Arizona 4, San Diego 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.
