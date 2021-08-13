Thursday's Games
CFL
B.C. 15 Calgary 9
---
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels 6 Toronto 3
Oakland 17 Cleveland 0
Seattle 3 Texas 1
Detroit 6 Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 9 N.Y. Yankees 8
National League
N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 1 (1st game)
St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 4 (2nd game)
Milwaukee 17 Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 12 Atlanta 3
San Francisco 7 Colorado 0
Arizona 12 San Diego 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12. 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.