Thursday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Calgary
Finland 6 Switzerland 0
Canada 5 United States 1
Japan 2 Germany 1
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 10 Toronto 7
Baltimore 13 L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland 10 Texas 6
Boston 12 Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 7 Oakland 6
Kansas City 6 Seattle 4
National League
Cincinnati 5 Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 11 St. Louis 7
San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 7 Washington 5
Arizona 8 Philadelphia 7
L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 0
---
Canadian Soccer Championship
Pacific FC (CPL) 4 Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.
