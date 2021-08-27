Thursday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Calgary

Finland 6 Switzerland 0

Canada 5 United States 1

Japan 2 Germany 1

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 10 Toronto 7

Baltimore 13 L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 10 Texas 6

Boston 12 Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Oakland 6

Kansas City 6 Seattle 4

National League

Cincinnati 5 Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 11 St. Louis 7

San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 7 Washington 5

Arizona 8 Philadelphia 7

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 0

---

Canadian Soccer Championship

Pacific FC (CPL) 4 Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) 3

---

