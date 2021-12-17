Thursday's Games
NHL
Tampa Bay 2 Ottawa 1
Carolina 5 Detroit 3
Los Angeles 4 Florida 1
Montreal 3 Philadelphia 2 (SO)
Vegas 5 New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 3 Boston 1
Nashville 5 Colorado 2
Buffalo 3 Minnesota 2 (SO)
Edmonton 5 Columbus 2
Vancouver 5 San Jose 2
Toronto at Calgary, ppd
---
NFL
Kansas City 34 L.A. Chargers 28 (OT)
---
NBA
Indiana 122 Detroit 113
Brooklyn 114 Philadelphia 105
New York 116 Houston 103
Phoenix 118 Washington 98
Chicago at Toronto, ppd
---
AHL
Chicago 4 Manitoba 3
Utica at Cleveland, ppd.
---
This report by The Canadian Pres first published Dec. 16, 2021.
