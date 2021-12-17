Thursday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 2 Ottawa 1

Carolina 5 Detroit 3

Los Angeles 4 Florida 1

Montreal 3 Philadelphia 2 (SO)

Vegas 5 New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 3 Boston 1

Nashville 5 Colorado 2

Buffalo 3 Minnesota 2 (SO)

Edmonton 5 Columbus 2

Vancouver 5 San Jose 2

Toronto at Calgary, ppd

---

NFL

Kansas City 34 L.A. Chargers 28 (OT)

---

NBA

Indiana 122 Detroit 113

Brooklyn 114 Philadelphia 105

New York 116 Houston 103

Phoenix 118 Washington 98

Chicago at Toronto, ppd

---

AHL

Chicago 4 Manitoba 3

Utica at Cleveland, ppd.

---

