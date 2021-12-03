Thursday's Games
NHL
Florida 7, Buffalo 4
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Colorado 4, Montreal 1
Ottawa 3, Carolina 2
Chicago 4, Washington 3, SO
San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
Minnesota 5, New Jersey 2
Boston 2, Nashville 0
Dallas 3, Columbus 2
Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2
---
NBA
Chicago 119, New York 115
Toronto 97, Milwaukee 93
Memphis 152, Oklahoma City 79
Phoenix 114, Detroit 103
San Antonio 114, Portland 83
---
AHL
Chicago 2, Iowa 0
---
NFL
Dallas 27, New Orleans 17
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.
