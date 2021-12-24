Thursday's Scores

NHL

St. Louis at Toronto, ppd.

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd.

Carolina at Ottawa, ppd.

Colorado at Boston, ppd.

Montreal at New Jersey, ppd.

Nashville at Florida, ppd.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, ppd.

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

Dallas at Chicago, ppd.

Seattle at Calgary, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, ppd.

Anaheim at Vancouver, ppd.

Edmonton at San Jose, ppd.

Los Angeles at Vegas, ppd.

---

AHL

Tucson at Abbotsford, ppd.

Chicago at Cleveland, ppd.

---

NBA

Atlanta 98 Philadelphia 96

Indiana 118 Houston 106

New Orleans 110 Orlando 104

Miami 115 Detroit 112

Washington 124 New York 117

Milwaukee 102 Dallas 95

Charlotte 115 Denver 107

Utah 128 Minnesota 116

Phoenix 113 Oklahoma City 101

Golden State 113 Memphis 104

San Antonio 138 L.A. Lakers 110

Brooklyn at Portland, ppd.

---

NFL

Tennessee 20 San Francisco 17

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.