Thursday's Scores
NHL
St. Louis at Toronto, ppd.
Buffalo at Columbus, ppd.
Carolina at Ottawa, ppd.
Colorado at Boston, ppd.
Montreal at New Jersey, ppd.
Nashville at Florida, ppd.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
Dallas at Chicago, ppd.
Seattle at Calgary, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, ppd.
Anaheim at Vancouver, ppd.
Edmonton at San Jose, ppd.
Los Angeles at Vegas, ppd.
---
AHL
Tucson at Abbotsford, ppd.
Chicago at Cleveland, ppd.
---
NBA
Atlanta 98 Philadelphia 96
Indiana 118 Houston 106
New Orleans 110 Orlando 104
Miami 115 Detroit 112
Washington 124 New York 117
Milwaukee 102 Dallas 95
Charlotte 115 Denver 107
Utah 128 Minnesota 116
Phoenix 113 Oklahoma City 101
Golden State 113 Memphis 104
San Antonio 138 L.A. Lakers 110
Brooklyn at Portland, ppd.
---
NFL
Tennessee 20 San Francisco 17
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2021.
