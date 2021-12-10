Thursday's Scores
NHL
Chicago 2 Montreal 0
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3
Boston 3 Edmonton 2
Carolina 2 Calgary 1 (OT)
Winnipeg 3 Seattle 0
Anaheim 2 Columbus 1
Nashville 4 N.Y. Islanders 3
St. Louis 6 Detroit 2
Los Angeles 4 Dallas 0
Minnesota 5 San Jose 2
---
NBA
Utah 118 Philadelphia 96
Memphis 108 L.A. Lakers 95
San Antonio 123 Denver 111
---
AHL
Chicago 8 Texas 4
---
NFL
Minnesota 36 Pittsburgh 28
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.
