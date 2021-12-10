Thursday's Scores

NHL

Chicago 2 Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3

Boston 3 Edmonton 2

Carolina 2 Calgary 1 (OT)

Winnipeg 3 Seattle 0

Anaheim 2 Columbus 1

Nashville 4 N.Y. Islanders 3

St. Louis 6 Detroit 2

Los Angeles 4 Dallas 0

Minnesota 5 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Utah 118 Philadelphia 96

Memphis 108 L.A. Lakers 95

San Antonio 123 Denver 111

---

AHL

Chicago 8 Texas 4

---

NFL

Minnesota 36 Pittsburgh 28

---

