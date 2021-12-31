Thursday's Scores

NHL

Los Angeles 2 Vancouver 1 (shootout)

Carolina 4 Montreal 0

Calgary 6 Seattle 4

Florida 9 Tampa Bay 3

Columbus 4 Nashville 3 (shootout)

N.Y. Islanders 4, Buffalo 1

San Jose 3 Philadelphia 2 (overtime)

---

AHL

Toronto 5, Belleville 2

Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, ppd.

---

NBA

Washington 110 Cleveland 93

Milwaukee 136 Orlando 118

Philadelphia 110 Brooklyn 102

Golden State at Denver, ppd

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.