Thursday's Scores
NHL
Los Angeles 2 Vancouver 1 (shootout)
Carolina 4 Montreal 0
Calgary 6 Seattle 4
Florida 9 Tampa Bay 3
Columbus 4 Nashville 3 (shootout)
N.Y. Islanders 4, Buffalo 1
San Jose 3 Philadelphia 2 (overtime)
---
AHL
Toronto 5, Belleville 2
Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, ppd.
---
NBA
Washington 110 Cleveland 93
Milwaukee 136 Orlando 118
Philadelphia 110 Brooklyn 102
Golden State at Denver, ppd
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2021.
