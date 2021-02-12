Thursday's Games

NHL

Florida 5 Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (SO)

Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 1

Columbus 6 Chicago 5

Edmonton 3 Montreal 0

Nashville 3 Detroit 2

Carolina 5 Dallas 3

Anaheim 1 Vegas 0

Los Angeles 6 San Jose 2

Calgary 3 Vancouver 1

New Jersey at Philadelphia ppd

Washington at Buffalo ppd

St. Louis at Minnesota ppd

Arizona at Colorado ppd

---

NBA

Boston 120 Toronto 106

Miami 101 Houston 94

Indiana 111 Detroit 95

Golden State 111 Orlando 105

Portland 118 Philadelphia 114

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.

