Thursday's Games
NHL
Florida 5 Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (SO)
Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 1
Columbus 6 Chicago 5
Edmonton 3 Montreal 0
Nashville 3 Detroit 2
Carolina 5 Dallas 3
Anaheim 1 Vegas 0
Los Angeles 6 San Jose 2
Calgary 3 Vancouver 1
New Jersey at Philadelphia ppd
Washington at Buffalo ppd
St. Louis at Minnesota ppd
Arizona at Colorado ppd
---
NBA
Boston 120 Toronto 106
Miami 101 Houston 94
Indiana 111 Detroit 95
Golden State 111 Orlando 105
Portland 118 Philadelphia 114
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.
