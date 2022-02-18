Thursday's Scores
NHL
Ottawa 3 Buffalo 1
Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5 Philadelphia 3
Montreal 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Detroit 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 4 Boston 1
Winnipeg 5 Seattle 3
Columbus 7 Chicago 4
Edmonton 7 Anaheim 3
Vancouver 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
NBA
Washington 117 Brooklyn 103
Miami 111 Charlotte 107 (2OT)
Dallas 125 New Orleans 118
Philadelphia 123 Milwaukee 120
L.A. Clippers 142 Houston 111
