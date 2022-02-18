Thursday's Scores

NHL

Ottawa 3 Buffalo 1

Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5 Philadelphia 3

Montreal 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Detroit 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 4 Boston 1

Winnipeg 5 Seattle 3

Columbus 7 Chicago 4

Edmonton 7 Anaheim 3

Vancouver 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Washington 117 Brooklyn 103

Miami 111 Charlotte 107 (2OT)

Dallas 125 New Orleans 118

Philadelphia 123 Milwaukee 120

L.A. Clippers 142 Houston 111

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.