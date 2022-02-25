Thursday's Scores
NHL
Vancouver 7, Calgary 1
Toronto 3, Minnesota 1
Columbus 6, Florida 3
New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1
Nashville 2, Dallas 1
Boston 3, Seattle 2
San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
---
AHL
Texas 4, Iowa 1
---
NBA
Detroit 106, Cleveland 103
Boston 129, Brooklyn 106
Chicago 112, Atlanta 108
Minnesota 119, Memphis 114
Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 104
Denver 128, Sacramento 110
Golden State 132, Portland 95
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.