Thursday's Scores

NHL

Vancouver 7, Calgary 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Columbus 6, Florida 3

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Nashville 2, Dallas 1

Boston 3, Seattle 2

San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

---

AHL

Texas 4, Iowa 1

---

NBA

Detroit 106, Cleveland 103

Boston 129, Brooklyn 106

Chicago 112, Atlanta 108

Minnesota 119, Memphis 114

Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 104

Denver 128, Sacramento 110

Golden State 132, Portland 95

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.