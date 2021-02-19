Thursday's Games

NHL

Washington 3 Buffalo 1

Columbus 3 Nashville 0

Toronto 7 Ottawa 3

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 3 Boston 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Philadelphia 2 (SO)

St. Louis 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2 (SO)

Minnesota 3 Anaheim 1

Tampa Bay at Dallas -- postponed

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 1

Manitoba 4 Toronto 2

Rochester 4 Utica 3

---

NBA

Toronto 110 Milwaukee 96

Brooklyn 109 L.A. Lakers 98

Miami 118 Sacramento 110

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

