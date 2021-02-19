Thursday's Games
NHL
Washington 3 Buffalo 1
Columbus 3 Nashville 0
Toronto 7 Ottawa 3
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey 3 Boston 2
N.Y. Rangers 3 Philadelphia 2 (SO)
St. Louis 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2 (SO)
Minnesota 3 Anaheim 1
Tampa Bay at Dallas -- postponed
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 1
Manitoba 4 Toronto 2
Rochester 4 Utica 3
---
NBA
Toronto 110 Milwaukee 96
Brooklyn 109 L.A. Lakers 98
Miami 118 Sacramento 110
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.