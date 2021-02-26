Thursday's Games
NHL
Chicago 2 Columbus 0
Ottawa 6 Calgary 1
N.Y. Islanders 7 Boston 2
Washington 5 Pittsburgh 2
New Jersey 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)
Florida 3 Dallas 2
Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 1
Detroit 5 Nashville 2
Winnipeg 6 Montreal 3
Edmonton 3 Vancouver 0
Vegas at San Jose -- postponed
---
AHL
Bridgeport 3 Providence 2
Bakersfield at San Jose -- postponed
---
NBA
Philadelphia 111 Dallas 97
Brooklyn 129 Orlando 92
New York 140 Sacramento 121
Memphis 122 L.A. Clippers 94
Washington 112 Denver 110
Milwaukee 129 New Orleans 125
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.
