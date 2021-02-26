Thursday's Games

NHL

Chicago 2 Columbus 0

Ottawa 6 Calgary 1

N.Y. Islanders 7 Boston 2

Washington 5 Pittsburgh 2

New Jersey 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)

Florida 3 Dallas 2

Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 1

Detroit 5 Nashville 2

Winnipeg 6 Montreal 3

Edmonton 3 Vancouver 0

Vegas at San Jose -- postponed

---

AHL

Bridgeport 3 Providence 2

Bakersfield at San Jose -- postponed

---

NBA

Philadelphia 111 Dallas 97

Brooklyn 129 Orlando 92

New York 140 Sacramento 121

Memphis 122 L.A. Clippers 94

Washington 112 Denver 110

Milwaukee 129 New Orleans 125

---

