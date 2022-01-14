Thursday's Scores
NHL
Columbus 6 Carolina 0
Boston 3 Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 4 Vancouver 2
N.Y. Islanders 3 New Jersey 2
Winnipeg 3 Detroit 0
Buffalo 4 Nashville 1
St. Louis 2 Seattle 1
Chicago 3 Montreal 2
Ottawa 4 Calgary 1
N.Y. Rangers 3 San Jose 0
Los Angeles 6 Pittsburgh 2
---
NBA
Milwaukee 118 Golden State 99
New Orleans 113 L.A. Clippers 89
Memphis 116 Minnesota 108
Oklahoma City 130 Brooklyn 109
Denver 140 Portland 108
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.
