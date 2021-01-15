Thursday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Edmonton 5 Vancouver 2
Washington 6 Buffalo 4
Boston 3 New Jersey 2 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 0
Carolina 3 Detroit 0
Nashville 3 Columbus 1
San Jose 4 Arizona 3 (SO)
Dallas at Florida — postponed
Vegas 5 Anaheim 2
Minnesota 4 L.A. 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Toronto 111 Charlotte 108
Philadelphia 125 Miami 108
Houston 109 San Antonio 105
Denver 114 Golden State 104
Indiana 111 Portland 87
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 14, 2021.
