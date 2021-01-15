Thursday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Edmonton 5 Vancouver 2

Washington 6 Buffalo 4

Boston 3 New Jersey 2 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 3 Detroit 0

Nashville 3 Columbus 1

San Jose 4 Arizona 3 (SO)

Dallas at Florida — postponed

Vegas 5 Anaheim 2

Minnesota 4 L.A. 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Toronto 111 Charlotte 108

Philadelphia 125 Miami 108

Houston 109 San Antonio 105

Denver 114 Golden State 104

Indiana 111 Portland 87

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

