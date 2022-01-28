Thursday's Games
NHL
Los Angeles 3 NY Islanders 2
Florida 4 Vegas 1
Seattle 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)
Anaheim 5 Montreal 4
Tampa Bay 3 New Jersey 2
Columbus 5 N. Rangers 3
Carolina 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)
Vancouver 5 Winnipeg 1
St. Louis 5 Calgary 1
Edmonton 3 Nashville 2 (SO)
---
AHL
Ontario 7 San Jose 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 105 L.A. Lakers 87
Golden State 124 Minnesota 115
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022.
