Thursday's Games

NHL

Los Angeles 3 NY Islanders 2

Florida 4 Vegas 1

Seattle 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

Anaheim 5 Montreal 4

Tampa Bay 3 New Jersey 2

Columbus 5 N. Rangers 3

Carolina 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)

Vancouver 5 Winnipeg 1

St. Louis 5 Calgary 1

Edmonton 3 Nashville 2 (SO)

---

AHL

Ontario 7 San Jose 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 105 L.A. Lakers 87

Golden State 124 Minnesota 115

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.