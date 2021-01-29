Thursday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 4 Ottawa 1

Toronto 4 Edmonton 3

Montreal 4 Calgary 2

Boston 4 Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 3 New Jersey 1

Carolina 1 Tampa Bay 0 (OT)

Washington 6 N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Columbus 3 Florida 2 (SO)

Minnesota 5 Los Angeles 3

Dallas 7 Detroit 3

Colorado 3 San Jose 0

Arizona 3 Anaheim 2

St. Louis at Vegas -- postponed

---

NBA

Houston 104 Portland 101

Detroit 107 L.A. Lakers 92

L.A. Clippers 109 Miami 105

Phoenix 114 Golden State 93

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

