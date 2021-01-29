Thursday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 4 Ottawa 1
Toronto 4 Edmonton 3
Montreal 4 Calgary 2
Boston 4 Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 3 New Jersey 1
Carolina 1 Tampa Bay 0 (OT)
Washington 6 N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)
Columbus 3 Florida 2 (SO)
Minnesota 5 Los Angeles 3
Dallas 7 Detroit 3
Colorado 3 San Jose 0
Arizona 3 Anaheim 2
St. Louis at Vegas -- postponed
---
NBA
Houston 104 Portland 101
Detroit 107 L.A. Lakers 92
L.A. Clippers 109 Miami 105
Phoenix 114 Golden State 93
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.