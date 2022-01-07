Thursday's Scores

NHL

Tampa Bay 4 Calgary 1

Colorado 7 Winnipeg 1

Pittsburgh 6 Philadelphia 2

New Jersey 3 Columbus 1

San Jose 3 Buffalo 2

Minnesota 3 Boston 2

Dallas 6 Florida 5 (SO)

Arizona 6 Chicago 4

Vegas 5 N.Y. Rangers 1

Nashville 4 Los Angeles 2

Toronto at Montreal, ppd

Ottawa at Seattle, ppd

---

AHL

Bakersfield 6 Abbotsford 2

---

NBA

New York 108 Boston 105

Memphis 118 Detroit 88

New Orleans 101 Golden State 96

Phoenix 106 L.A. Clippers 89

---

