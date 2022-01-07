Thursday's Scores
NHL
Tampa Bay 4 Calgary 1
Colorado 7 Winnipeg 1
Pittsburgh 6 Philadelphia 2
New Jersey 3 Columbus 1
San Jose 3 Buffalo 2
Minnesota 3 Boston 2
Dallas 6 Florida 5 (SO)
Arizona 6 Chicago 4
Vegas 5 N.Y. Rangers 1
Nashville 4 Los Angeles 2
Toronto at Montreal, ppd
Ottawa at Seattle, ppd
---
AHL
Bakersfield 6 Abbotsford 2
---
NBA
New York 108 Boston 105
Memphis 118 Detroit 88
New Orleans 101 Golden State 96
Phoenix 106 L.A. Clippers 89
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.
