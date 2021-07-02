Thursday's Games

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Milwaukee 123 Atlanta 112

(Milwaukee leads series -2)

---

MLB

American League

Seattle 7 Toronto 2

Boston 15 Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 8 Minnesota 5

Texas 8 Oakland 3

Houston 7 Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees -- postponed

National League

L.A. Dodgers 6 Washington 2 (5 innings)

Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5 San Diego 4

Colorado 5 St. Louis 2

Arizona 5 San Francisco 3

Miami at Philadelphia -- postponed

---

MLS

Austin FC 4 Portland 1

---

