Thursday's Games
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Milwaukee 123 Atlanta 112
(Milwaukee leads series -2)
---
MLB
American League
Seattle 7 Toronto 2
Boston 15 Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 8 Minnesota 5
Texas 8 Oakland 3
Houston 7 Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees -- postponed
National League
L.A. Dodgers 6 Washington 2 (5 innings)
Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5 San Diego 4
Colorado 5 St. Louis 2
Arizona 5 San Francisco 3
Miami at Philadelphia -- postponed
---
MLS
Austin FC 4 Portland 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2021.
