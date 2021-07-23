Thursday's Games
MLB
American League
Detroit 7 Texas 5
L.A. Angels 3 Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 5 Cleveland 4 (10 innings)
Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 4 (10 innings)
Oakland 4 Seattle 1
National League
St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3 Miami 2
San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
---
---
MLS
Orlando City 2 Philadelphia 1
Seattle 1 Austin FC 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.
