Thursday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 13 Boston 1

Tampa Bay 14 N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 6 Baltimore 2

Oakland 4 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Washington 3 Philadelphia 1 (7 innings, 1st game)

Philadelphia 11 Washington 8 (8 innings, 2nd game)

Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 12 Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3 Colorado 0

---

Gold Cup

Semifinal

At Houston

Mexico 2 Canada 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.