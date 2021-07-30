Thursday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 13 Boston 1
Tampa Bay 14 N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 6 Baltimore 2
Oakland 4 L.A. Angels 0
National League
Washington 3 Philadelphia 1 (7 innings, 1st game)
Philadelphia 11 Washington 8 (8 innings, 2nd game)
Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 12 Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 3 Colorado 0
Gold Cup
Semifinal
At Houston
Mexico 2 Canada 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.
