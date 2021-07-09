Thursday's Games
NBA Playoffs
Final
Phoenix 118 Milwaukee 108
(Phoenix leads series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 2 Houston 1
Seattle 4 N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 7 Kansas City 4
Minnesota 5 Detroit 3
Toronto at Baltimore -- postponed
National League
L.A. Dodgers 6 Miami 1
Colorado 9 Arizona 3
Philadelphia 8 Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 3
San Diego 9 Washington 8
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets -- postponed
---
MLS
Philadelphia 1 New York 1
Atlanta 2 Nashville 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.
