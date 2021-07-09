Thursday's Games

NBA Playoffs

Final

Phoenix 118 Milwaukee 108

(Phoenix leads series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 2 Houston 1

Seattle 4 N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 7 Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5 Detroit 3

Toronto at Baltimore -- postponed

National League

L.A. Dodgers 6 Miami 1

Colorado 9 Arizona 3

Philadelphia 8 Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 3

San Diego 9 Washington 8

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets -- postponed

---

MLS

Philadelphia 1 New York 1

Atlanta 2 Nashville 2

---

