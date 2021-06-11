Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Vegas, 6 Colorado 3
(Golden Knights win series 4-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Utah 117 L.A. Clippers 111
(Jazz lead series 2-0)
Milwaukee 86 Brooklyn 83
(Nets lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 8 Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 2
Boston 12 Houston 8
Minnesota 7 N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 6 Oakland 1
National League
L.A. Dodgers 6 Pittsburgh 3 (8 innings)
Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 3 (10 innings)
Miami 11 Colorado 4
San Francisco at Washington -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.
