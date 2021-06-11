Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Vegas, 6 Colorado 3

(Golden Knights win series 4-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Utah 117 L.A. Clippers 111

(Jazz lead series 2-0)

Milwaukee 86 Brooklyn 83

(Nets lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 8 Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 2

Boston 12 Houston 8

Minnesota 7 N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6 Oakland 1

National League

L.A. Dodgers 6 Pittsburgh 3 (8 innings)

Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 3 (10 innings)

Miami 11 Colorado 4

San Francisco at Washington -- postponed

---

