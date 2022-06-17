Thursday's Games
NBA Finals
Best-of-seven series
Golden State 103 Boston 90
(Golden State wins series 4-2)
---
CFL
Toronto 20 Montreal 19
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 4 Boston 3
Baltimore 10 Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 1
Texas 3 Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 1
National League
San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 10 Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 5 Milwaukee 4
Interleague
Cleveland 4 Colorado 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022
