Thursday's Games

NBA Finals

Best-of-seven series

Golden State 103 Boston 90

(Golden State wins series 4-2)

---

CFL

Toronto 20 Montreal 19

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 4 Boston 3

Baltimore 10 Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 1

Texas 3 Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 1

National League

San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 10 Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 5 Milwaukee 4

Interleague

Cleveland 4 Colorado 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.