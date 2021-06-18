Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
Tampa Bay 2 New York Islanders 1
(Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Milwaukee 104 Brooklyn 89
(Series tied 3-3)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 4
Cleveland 10 Baltimore 3
Houston 10 Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 7 Detroit 5
Seattle 6 Tampa Bay 5
National League
San Francisco 10 Arizona 3
Chicago Cubs 2 N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 4 St. Louis 0
San Diego 6 Cincinnati 4
Colorado 7 Milwaukee 3
---
Euro 2020
Ukraine 2 North Macedonia 1
Belgium 2 Denmark 1
Netherlands 2 Austria 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2021.
