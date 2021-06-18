Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

Tampa Bay 2 New York Islanders 1

(Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Milwaukee 104 Brooklyn 89

(Series tied 3-3)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 4

Cleveland 10 Baltimore 3

Houston 10 Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 7 Detroit 5

Seattle 6 Tampa Bay 5

National League

San Francisco 10 Arizona 3

Chicago Cubs 2 N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4 St. Louis 0

San Diego 6 Cincinnati 4

Colorado 7 Milwaukee 3

---

Euro 2020

Ukraine 2 North Macedonia 1

Belgium 2 Denmark 1

Netherlands 2 Austria 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.