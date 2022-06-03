Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Best-of-Seven
Colorado 4, Edmonton 0
(Colorado leads series 2-0)
---
NBA Finals
Best-of-Seven
Boston 120 Golden State 108
(Boston leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1 (Game 1)
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1 (Game 2)
Seattle 7, Baltimore 6 (10 innings)
National League
Miami 3, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 8, Washington 1
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 13, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.
