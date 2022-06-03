Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

Colorado 4, Edmonton 0

(Colorado leads series 2-0)

---

NBA Finals

Best-of-Seven

Boston 120 Golden State 108

(Boston leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1 (Game 1)

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1 (Game 2)

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6 (10 innings)

National League

Miami 3, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.