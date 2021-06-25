Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

Montreal 3 Vegas 2 (OT)

(Canadiens wins series 4-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Los Angeles Clippers 106 Phoenix 92

(Suns lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 8 Kansas City 1

Oakland 5 Texas 1

Toronto 9 Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 1 Boston 0

Houston 12 Detroit 3

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 1

National League

Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 3

Washington 7 Miami 3

Pittsburgh 8 St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 4 L.A. Dodgers 0

---

