Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
Montreal 3 Vegas 2 (OT)
(Canadiens wins series 4-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Los Angeles Clippers 106 Phoenix 92
(Suns lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 8 Kansas City 1
Oakland 5 Texas 1
Toronto 9 Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 1 Boston 0
Houston 12 Detroit 3
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 1
National League
Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 3
Washington 7 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 8 St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 4 L.A. Dodgers 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.