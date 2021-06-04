Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Boston 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (OT)

(Bruins lead series 2-1)

Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)

(Lightning lead series 2-1)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Quarterfinals

At Riga, Latvia

German 3 Switzerland 2 (SO)

United States 6 Slovakia 1

Canada 2 Russia 1 (OT)

Finland 2 Czech Republic 1

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Denver 126 Portland 115

(Nuggets lead series 4-2)

Phoenix 113 L.A. Lakers 100

(Suns win series 4-2)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5 Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 1

Kansas City 6 Minnesota 5

Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Atlanta 5 Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5 Miami 3

Milwaukee 7 Arizona 4

Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 2

San Francisco 7 Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Interleague

Colorado 11 Texas 6

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.