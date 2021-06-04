Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Boston 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (OT)
(Bruins lead series 2-1)
Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)
(Lightning lead series 2-1)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Quarterfinals
At Riga, Latvia
German 3 Switzerland 2 (SO)
United States 6 Slovakia 1
Canada 2 Russia 1 (OT)
Finland 2 Czech Republic 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Denver 126 Portland 115
(Nuggets lead series 4-2)
Phoenix 113 L.A. Lakers 100
(Suns win series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 5 Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 1
Kansas City 6 Minnesota 5
Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Atlanta 5 Washington 1
Pittsburgh 5 Miami 3
Milwaukee 7 Arizona 4
Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 2
San Francisco 7 Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Interleague
Colorado 11 Texas 6
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.