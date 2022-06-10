Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay 3 New York Rangers 1

(Lightning lead Rangers 3-2)

---

CFL

Calgary 30 Montreal 27

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 8 Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7 Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5 Boston 2

National League

Arizona 5 Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8 Milwaukee 3

Colorado 4 San Francisco 2

Miami 7 Washington 4

Atlanta 3 Pittsburgh 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 2 St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 11 Chicago White Sox 9

---

CONCACAF Nations League

Canada 4 Curaçao 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.