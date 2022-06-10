Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Final
Tampa Bay 3 New York Rangers 1
(Lightning lead Rangers 3-2)
---
CFL
Calgary 30 Montreal 27
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 8 Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7 Baltimore 5
L.A. Angels 5 Boston 2
National League
Arizona 5 Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8 Milwaukee 3
Colorado 4 San Francisco 2
Miami 7 Washington 4
Atlanta 3 Pittsburgh 1
Interleague
Tampa Bay 2 St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 11 Chicago White Sox 9
---
CONCACAF Nations League
Canada 4 Curaçao 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.
