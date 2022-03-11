Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Arizona 5, Toronto 4 (OT)
Ottawa 4, Seattle 3 (OT)
Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1
Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 4, Chicago 3
Carolina 2, Colorado 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 5 (SO)
Florida 6, Philadelphia 3
Buffalo 3, Vegas 1
N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0
Nashville 4, Anaheim 1
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3 (OT)
NBA
Brooklyn 129, Philadelphia 100
Golden State 113, Denver 102
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.
