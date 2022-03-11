Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Arizona 5, Toronto 4 (OT)

Ottawa 4, Seattle 3 (OT)

Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1

Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 4, Chicago 3

Carolina 2, Colorado 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5 (SO)

Florida 6, Philadelphia 3

Buffalo 3, Vegas 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0

Nashville 4, Anaheim 1

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Brooklyn 129, Philadelphia 100

Golden State 113, Denver 102

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.