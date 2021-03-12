Thursday's Games

NHL

Carolina 5 Nashville 1

Pittsburgh 5 Buffalo 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 3

Boston 4 N.Y. Rangers 0

Toronto 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)

Florida 5 Columbus 4 (OT)

Washington 5 Philadelphia 3

Detroit 6 Tampa Bay 4

Chicago 4 Dallas 2

Calgary 2 Montreal 1

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 1

Stockton 2 Manitoba 1

---

NBA

Charlotte 105 Detroit 102

Brooklyn 121 Boston 109

Atlanta 121 Toronto 120

Philadelphia 127 Chicago 105

Milwaukee 134 New York 101

Miami 111 Orlando 103

Minnesota 135 New Orleans 105

Oklahoma City 116 Dallas 108

Phoenix 127 Portland 121

Sacramento 125 Houston 105

L.A. Clippers 130 Golden State 104

---

MLB Spring Training

Washington 1 Miami 1

Pittsburgh 7 Baltimore 5

Boston 5 Minnesota 4

Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 6 Philadelphia 1

Toronto 10 Detroit 6

Oakland 6 Texas 0

San Diego 5 Cleveland 4

Kansas City 4 Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 8 Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5 San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 1 Houston 0

Cincinnati 7 Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 4 L.A. Dodgers 4

---

