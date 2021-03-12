Thursday's Games
NHL
Carolina 5 Nashville 1
Pittsburgh 5 Buffalo 2
N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 3
Boston 4 N.Y. Rangers 0
Toronto 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)
Florida 5 Columbus 4 (OT)
Washington 5 Philadelphia 3
Detroit 6 Tampa Bay 4
Chicago 4 Dallas 2
Calgary 2 Montreal 1
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 1
Stockton 2 Manitoba 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 105 Detroit 102
Brooklyn 121 Boston 109
Atlanta 121 Toronto 120
Philadelphia 127 Chicago 105
Milwaukee 134 New York 101
Miami 111 Orlando 103
Minnesota 135 New Orleans 105
Oklahoma City 116 Dallas 108
Phoenix 127 Portland 121
Sacramento 125 Houston 105
L.A. Clippers 130 Golden State 104
---
MLB Spring Training
Washington 1 Miami 1
Pittsburgh 7 Baltimore 5
Boston 5 Minnesota 4
Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 6 Philadelphia 1
Toronto 10 Detroit 6
Oakland 6 Texas 0
San Diego 5 Cleveland 4
Kansas City 4 Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 8 Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5 San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 1 Houston 0
Cincinnati 7 Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 4 L.A. Dodgers 4
---
