NHL
N.Y. Islanders 2 N.Y. Rangers 1
Toronto 3 Carolina 2
Dallas 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 5 Nashville 4
Washington 7 Columbus 2
Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 2 (SO)
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Detroit 1 Vancouver 0
Los Angeles 3 San Jose 0
Vegas 5 Florida 3
---
AHL
Toronto 3, Hershey 0
Charlotte 2 Providence 1 (SO)
---
NBA
Detroit 134 Orlando 120
---
NLL
Calgary 14 Saskatchewan 12
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.
