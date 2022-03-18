Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 3 Carolina 2

Dallas 4 Montreal 3 (OT)

Philadelphia 5 Nashville 4

Washington 7 Columbus 2

Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 2 (SO)

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit 1 Vancouver 0

Los Angeles 3 San Jose 0

Vegas 5 Florida 3

---

AHL

Toronto 3, Hershey 0

Charlotte 2 Providence 1 (SO)

---

NBA

Detroit 134 Orlando 120

---

NLL

Calgary 14 Saskatchewan 12

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

