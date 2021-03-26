Thursday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Buffalo 0

Washington 4 New Jersey 3

Carolina 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 8 Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Islanders 4 Boston 3 (OT)

Toronto 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Chicago 3 Florida 0

Minnesota 2 St. Louis 0

Nashville 7 Detroit 1

Dallas 4 Tampa Bay 3

Colorado 5 Vegas 1

---

AHL

Hartford 4 Providence 2

Cleveland 3 Texas 1

Manitoba 4 Laval 3

---

NBA

Portland 125 Miami 122

New York 106 Washington 102

L.A. Clippers 98 San Antonio 85

Sacramento 141 Golden State 119

Philadelphia 109 L.A. Lakers 101

---

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta 5 Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 10 Arizona 1

Chicago White Sox 9 Cincinnati 4

Oakland 8 Seattle 5

Colorado 6 L.A. Angels 5

Baltimore 10 Pittsburgh 9

Minnesota 7 Boston 4

Philadelphia 13 N.Y. Yankees 12

Houston 3 St. Louis 0

Miami 7 Washington 3

Detroit 3 Toronto 3

L.A. Dodgers 5 Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 11 Texas 10

Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.