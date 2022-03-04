Thursday's Scores
NHL
Washington 4 Carolina 0
Minnesota 5 Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 1
Florida 3 Ottawa 0
Vancouver 4 N.Y. Islanders 3
Chicago 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)
Boston 5 Vegas 2
Arizona 2 Colorado 1
Montreal 5 Calgary 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Manitoba 7 Rockford 2
---
NBA
Atlanta 130 Chicago 124
Boston 120 Memphis 107
Miami 113 Brooklyn 107
Detroit 108 Toronto 106
Dallas 122 Golden State 113
Sacramento 115 San Antonio 112
L.A. Clippers 132 L.A. Lakers 111
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.
