Thursday's Games

NHL

Toronto 7 Winnipeg 3

Carolina 4 Montreal 0

NY Islanders 5 Columbus 2

Florida 4 Chicago 0

Boston 8 New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)

Colorado 4 San Jose 2

Los Angeles 3 Calgary 2 (SO)

Dallas 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Detroit 102 Philadelphia 94

Atlanta 131 Cleveland 107

Milwaukee 120 Brooklyn 119 (OT)

Chicago 135 Los Angeles Clippers 130 (OT)

Utah 122 L.A. Lakers 109

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 5 Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5 Atlanta 1

Boston 4 Minnesota 3

Philadelphia 5 NY Yankees 3

Baltimore 4 Pittsburgh 4

Kansas City 5 Oakland 4

San Francisco 13 Colorado 2

Texas 8 LA Dodgers 2

Arizona 8 San Diego 2

LA Angels 10 Milwaukee 5

Washington 7 NY Mets 3

Miami 7 St. Louis 4

Chicago White Sox 8 Cincinnati 2

Seattle 3 Cleveland 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.