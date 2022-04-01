Thursday's Games
NHL
Toronto 7 Winnipeg 3
Carolina 4 Montreal 0
NY Islanders 5 Columbus 2
Florida 4 Chicago 0
Boston 8 New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)
Colorado 4 San Jose 2
Los Angeles 3 Calgary 2 (SO)
Dallas 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Detroit 102 Philadelphia 94
Atlanta 131 Cleveland 107
Milwaukee 120 Brooklyn 119 (OT)
Chicago 135 Los Angeles Clippers 130 (OT)
Utah 122 L.A. Lakers 109
---
MLB
Spring Training
Toronto 5 Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5 Atlanta 1
Boston 4 Minnesota 3
Philadelphia 5 NY Yankees 3
Baltimore 4 Pittsburgh 4
Kansas City 5 Oakland 4
San Francisco 13 Colorado 2
Texas 8 LA Dodgers 2
Arizona 8 San Diego 2
LA Angels 10 Milwaukee 5
Washington 7 NY Mets 3
Miami 7 St. Louis 4
Chicago White Sox 8 Cincinnati 2
Seattle 3 Cleveland 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.
