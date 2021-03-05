Thursday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 5 Buffalo 2

Winnipeg 4 Montreal 3 (OT)

Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Rangers 6 New Jersey 1

Carolina 5 Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Florida 5 Nashville 4

Columbus 3 Dallas 2

Calgary 7 Ottawa 3

Vancouver 3 Toronto 1

---

AHL

Providence 4 Bridgeport 1

---

NBA

Boston 132 Toronto 125

Washington 119 L.A. Clippers 117

New York 114 Detroit 104

Denver 113 Indiana 103

Milwaukee 112 Memphis 111

Miami 103 New Orleans 93

Oklahoma City 107 San Antonio 102

Phoenix 120 Golden State 98

Portland 123 Sacramento 119

---

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore 6 Boston 3

Detroit 8 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 6 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 15 N.Y. Yankees 0

N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 4

Texas 5 San Diego 3

San Francisco 3 Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 9 Seattle 9

Cleveland 5 Milwaukee 1

Arizona 9 L.A. Angels 2

Houston 14 St. Louis 0

Kansas City 5 Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 7 L.A. Dodgers 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.