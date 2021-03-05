Thursday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 5 Buffalo 2
Winnipeg 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Rangers 6 New Jersey 1
Carolina 5 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Florida 5 Nashville 4
Columbus 3 Dallas 2
Calgary 7 Ottawa 3
Vancouver 3 Toronto 1
---
AHL
Providence 4 Bridgeport 1
---
NBA
Boston 132 Toronto 125
Washington 119 L.A. Clippers 117
New York 114 Detroit 104
Denver 113 Indiana 103
Milwaukee 112 Memphis 111
Miami 103 New Orleans 93
Oklahoma City 107 San Antonio 102
Phoenix 120 Golden State 98
Portland 123 Sacramento 119
---
MLB Spring Training
Baltimore 6 Boston 3
Detroit 8 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 6 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 15 N.Y. Yankees 0
N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 4
Texas 5 San Diego 3
San Francisco 3 Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 9 Seattle 9
Cleveland 5 Milwaukee 1
Arizona 9 L.A. Angels 2
Houston 14 St. Louis 0
Kansas City 5 Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 7 L.A. Dodgers 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.
