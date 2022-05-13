Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of seven)
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3 (OT)
(Series tied 3-3)
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
(Series tied 3-3)
Boston 5, Carolina 2
(Series tied 3-3)
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
(St. Louis wins series 4-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Semifinals
(Best of five)
Laval 4, Syracuse 1
(Laval leads series 2-1)
Charlotte 7, Bridgeport 6 (2OT)
(Charlotte leads series 2-0)
Springfield 6, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2
(Springfieldleads series 2-0)
Chicago 6, Rockford 2
(Chicago leads series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
(Best of seven)
Miami 99, Philadelphia 90
(Miami wins series 4-2)
Dallas 113, Phoenix 86
(Series tied 3-3)
---
MLB
American League
Houston 5, Minnesota 0
Oakland 5, Detroit 3
Texas 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7
---
National League
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 7
---
Interleague
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2022.
