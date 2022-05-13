Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of seven)

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3 (OT)

(Series tied 3-3)

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2

(Series tied 3-3)

Boston 5, Carolina 2

(Series tied 3-3)

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

(St. Louis wins series 4-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Semifinals

(Best of five)

Laval 4, Syracuse 1

(Laval leads series 2-1)

Charlotte 7, Bridgeport 6 (2OT)

(Charlotte leads series 2-0)

Springfield 6, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2

(Springfieldleads series 2-0)

Chicago 6, Rockford 2

(Chicago leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

(Best of seven)

Miami 99, Philadelphia 90

(Miami wins series 4-2)

Dallas 113, Phoenix 86

(Series tied 3-3)

---

MLB

American League

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Oakland 5, Detroit 3

Texas 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7

---

National League

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

---

Interleague

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

