Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Montreal 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

(Maple Leafs lead series 3-2)

Carolina 4 Nashville 3 (OT)

(Hurricanes win series 4-2)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Switzerland 8 Slovakia 1

United States 4 Latvia 2

Czech Republic 4 Sweden 2

Finland 3 Italy 0

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Milwaukee 113 Miami 84

(Milwaukee leads series 3-0)

L.A. Lakers 109 Phoenix 95

(Lakers lead series 2-1)

Denver 120 Portland 115

(Nuggets lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 5 Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7 Kansas City 2

Toronto 2 N.Y. Yankees 0 (1st game)

N.Y. Yankees 5 Toronto 3 (2nd game)

Chicago White Sox 5 Baltimore 1

Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 5 Texas 0

National League

N.Y. Mets 1 Colorado 0 (1st game)

Philadelphia 3 Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 5 Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 6 San Diego 5 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets 4 Colorado 2 (2nd game)

Washington 5 Cincinnati 3 (1st game)

Cincinnati 3 Washington 0 (2nd game)

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 3

St. Louis 5 Arizona 4 (10 innings)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.