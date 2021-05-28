Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Montreal 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
(Maple Leafs lead series 3-2)
Carolina 4 Nashville 3 (OT)
(Hurricanes win series 4-2)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Switzerland 8 Slovakia 1
United States 4 Latvia 2
Czech Republic 4 Sweden 2
Finland 3 Italy 0
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Milwaukee 113 Miami 84
(Milwaukee leads series 3-0)
L.A. Lakers 109 Phoenix 95
(Lakers lead series 2-1)
Denver 120 Portland 115
(Nuggets lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 5 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7 Kansas City 2
Toronto 2 N.Y. Yankees 0 (1st game)
N.Y. Yankees 5 Toronto 3 (2nd game)
Chicago White Sox 5 Baltimore 1
Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 5 Texas 0
National League
N.Y. Mets 1 Colorado 0 (1st game)
Philadelphia 3 Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 5 Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 6 San Diego 5 (10 innings)
N.Y. Mets 4 Colorado 2 (2nd game)
Washington 5 Cincinnati 3 (1st game)
Cincinnati 3 Washington 0 (2nd game)
L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 3
St. Louis 5 Arizona 4 (10 innings)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.